Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

