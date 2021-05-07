Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.360-1.460 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

