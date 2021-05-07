Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Get Intrusion alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.