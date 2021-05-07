Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.
Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.25. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $29.90.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.
