Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $253.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 190.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $140,078,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

