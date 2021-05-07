DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $58.06 million and $1.16 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00084216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.96 or 0.00798896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.99 or 0.08865531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

