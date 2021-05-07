Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.