ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $858.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

