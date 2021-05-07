ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

