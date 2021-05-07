GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE GPRK opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

