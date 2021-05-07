Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:G opened at $47.08 on Friday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

