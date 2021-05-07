Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

