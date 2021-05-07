Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.89. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

