Wedbush Weighs in on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $29.67 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

