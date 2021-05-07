151,924 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.90 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

