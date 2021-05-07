Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,408,000 after buying an additional 143,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

