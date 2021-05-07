Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 84,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

