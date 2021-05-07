Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,309 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $11,443,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $13,916,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $9,927,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 809.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Beverage by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.38.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

