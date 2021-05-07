Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DOCU opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.08 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.11 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

