Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GATO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

