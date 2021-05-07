Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stake Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 832.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,942 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEER. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

