SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $9,992,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $5,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.