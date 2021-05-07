DA Davidson Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

COST opened at $382.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.38 and its 200-day moving average is $361.88. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

