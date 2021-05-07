ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.14. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.