B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.