Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

