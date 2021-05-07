SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $222,058.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00012029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 517,045 coins and its circulating supply is 489,903 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

