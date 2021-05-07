Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

