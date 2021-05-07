A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 526.02 ($6.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The company has a market cap of £589.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 501.98.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,091 shares of company stock worth $4,005,768 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

