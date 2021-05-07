NVE Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NVEC opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. NVE has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $369.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

