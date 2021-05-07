Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. On average, analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $355.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.