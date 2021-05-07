Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

ACAD stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

