Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

ANIP stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.