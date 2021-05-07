Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Steel Partners by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPLP opened at $19.65 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $451.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $53,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,447.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,846 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

