Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

