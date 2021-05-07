The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $198.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

