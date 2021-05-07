North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

