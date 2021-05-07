North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $862,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -188.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,812 shares of company stock worth $12,919,343. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

