Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,981 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $293.05 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

