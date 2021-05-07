Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $45,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

