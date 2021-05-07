Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $12,621,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,707,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

