Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,366 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $226.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $612.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

