North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,463 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

