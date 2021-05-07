Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in OMRON by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after buying an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $76.68 on Friday. OMRON Co. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69.

OMRON Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

