TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

INTU opened at $394.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.77. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.91 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

