TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $255.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.17 and a twelve month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

