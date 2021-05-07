Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

NYSE RGR opened at $69.47 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,775 shares of company stock worth $1,277,698 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.