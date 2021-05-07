Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.640-1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.64-1.69 EPS.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

