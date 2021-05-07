Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Welbilt has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have commented on WBT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

