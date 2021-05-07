Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.11) for the year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

