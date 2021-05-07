FY2021 EPS Estimates for HeidelbergCement AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for HeidelbergCement in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HDELY opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.